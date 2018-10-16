After Parkland shooting, Runcie gets mixed reviews from school board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Robert Runcie’s role with the Broward County Public Schools was under scrutiny Tuesday after a tough year as superintendent.

"I just wanted to take this moment again to give you a heartfelt thank you for everything, your hard work, around-the-clock attention. I see how much you genuinely care," Broward School Board member Abby Freedman said.

As part of Runcie’s contract, Broward School Board members give him an annual performance evaluation. This year, out of the nine members of the board, only three considered him "highly effective."

Last year, the number was six.

Four members said Runcie is just "effective" as superintendent.

Broward School Board member Nora Rupert rated Runcie with the worst possible score, "needs improvement."

The board members cited the handling of building projects tied to a district bond as one sore spot. The other was communication issues after the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

School Board member Robin Bartleman wrote more of a scathing review, but she opted to withhold a performance rating until the Marjory Stoneman Douglas commission submits its final report.

"I felt the events of Feb. 14 were so consequential that I could not complete this evaluation and give a score without that information," she said.

