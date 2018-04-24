Air Base K-8 Center in Homestead wins first Local 10 eARTH Day Art Contest

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - After weeks of submissions, voting and nail-biting anticipation, the winner of the first Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest was announced on Sunday.

More than 59 schools entered and nearly 8,000 votes were received. Air Base K-8 Center in Homestead won the prize, including $4,500 to use toward art supplies.

More eARTH Day Contest Headlines

We congratulate Air Base K-8 and all the finalists. We encourage all South Florida art teachers and students to enter next year.

The Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest is proudly sponsored by Publix, where every day is Earth Day.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.