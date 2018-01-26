Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School's star wins 'Teacher of the Year' award

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School's Molly Winters Diallo is Miami-Dade County Public Schools' Teacher of the Year, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho announced Thursday night.

Winters received the "golden apple" for the 2019 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center. Kendall Toyota will be giving her the keys to a new car.

"Many of her students routinely score above the global mean scores in the U.S. History End-of-Course exam and the Advanced Placement Psychology and Human Geography exams," MDCPS spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement.

Five of her students were selected for U.S. State Department youth leadership programs in Cambodia and Indonesia, and another student spent a year in India as part of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Abroad program, according to Gonzalez-Diego.

Miami Norland Senior High School's Stephanie Pierre received the Rookie Teacher of the Year award.

