Broward County school buses prepare to shuttle students back to class

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward County school buses hit the streets Monday morning ahead of the start of the new school year.

School bus drivers were practicing their routes for the first day of school, which begins Wednesday.

Sky 10 was flying above the school district's Student Transportation and Fleet Services Department in Oakland Park as school buses left the central compound on their dry runs.

Broward County Public Schools has more than 1,000 daily routes, shuttling about 72,000 students to and from their schools each day.

