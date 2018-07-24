Here is a list of back-to-school gadgets your kid may want

With advances in technology, back-to-school shopping is changing and every year there are more gadgets available.

There are also seasonal promotions. Apple is offering a pair of $150 Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for students who purchase a MacBook, an iMac, a Mac pro or an iPad Pro.

Writing

Chromebook Flip C302 is about $450: Endgadget recommends it.

Acer Aspire E 115 Notebook is about $335. Tom's Guide recommends it.

Rocketbook Wave and Everlast scans homework and saves them as a PDF in the cloud. Endgadget and Mashable recommend it.

Toshiba Encore 2 Tablet is about $270. ITBusinessEdge recommends it.

The HP portable Deskjet 3755 is wireless, scans, copies and prints. It's about $70. Teen Vogue recommends it.

Reading

Kindle Paperwhite is about $120 and with an Amazon account has access to e-textbooks. CNet and Teen Vogue recommends it.

Calculators

Casio Prizm FX-CG10 is a color graphic calculator. It's about $89. Tom's Guide recommends it.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE has preloaded apps and is approved for use in AP classes. It's about $118. Teen Vogue recommends it.

Saving stuff

SanDisk Cruzer is a 64GB Flash Drive. It's about $13. Tom's Guide recommends it.

WD My Passport Ultra is a portable four-terabyte external hard drive. It's about $59. Teen Vogue recommends it.

128GB SanDisk can store work in the cloud or Google Drive. PCWorld recommends it.

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB is about $100. Time recommends it.

Staying organized

The Todois app works across platforms and helps students to get organized with homework. It's free and offers a $29 upgrade.Endgadget recommends it.

Charging

1Voice bacpack has a built-in charger for your phone and laptop. It's about $50. Mashable recommends it.

