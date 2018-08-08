Here is a list of back-to-school organizing hacks for students' lockers

MIAMI - Organization helps to reduce student's stress and also contributes to good time management.

Here is a list of items that can help students to keep their school lockers organized:

The Container Store

Depending on the height and width of the locker, students can add a stackable shelf. They are made in metal and plastic and range from $37 to about $10. The Container Store sells a silver mesh design for $10.

The Container Store

If there is enough depth in the locker, a magnetic bin can be a neat way to store pencils, markers, and erasers. There are also vanities for girls. There are different widths in the market and they range from about $4 to $13. The Container Store sells a matching silver mesh design for about $7.

Target

A magnetic dry erase board could help students hang notes for easy access on the door of the locker. The boards range from $20 to about $5 depending on the style. Target sells a stylish hexagon board kit with a marble look for girls for about $5.

Shop Club Justice

Hanging locker organizers have pockets for headphones and other essentials. There are different fabrics, colors and sizes to fit the students' style. Club Justice is selling a unicorn metallic organizer for about $10.

