Here is a list of tips for teens returning to high school

MIAMI - Raychelle Cassada Lohmann is a school counselor and researcher who specializes on anxiety and anger management among teenagers in high school.

She has published workbooks about sexual trauma, bullying and anger and she is active on Twitter. She also writes regularly for Psychology Today.

Here is a list of the top 10 back-to-school tips for teenagers:

1. Stay organized.

2. Don't sleep in class.

3. Treat others how you want to be treated.

4. Communicate with your teacher especially when you are absent, so you can get the work you missed.

5. Try to get along with you teacher.

6. If you are dating during school, do not give that relationship your undivided attention, just some attention.

7. When it comes to your school work, try your best.

8. Be punctual and prepared when you show up to class.

9. Stay away from the drama, so you can focus on learning.

10. Not matter how tempting the idea could be, don't skip school.

