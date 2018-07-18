Here is when students go back to school in S. Fla.

MIAMI - Preparations for students' return to school starts a month ahead for some parents in South Florida.

Here is the list of dates for students' first day back to school:

PALM BEACH: The first day of school is Aug. 13. Teachers begin work Aug. 6.

BROWARD: The first day of school is Aug. 15. Teachers begin work Aug. 8.

DADE: The first day of school is Aug. 20. Teachers begin to work Aug. 16.

MONROE: The first day of school is Sept. 5. Teachers begin work Aug. 28.

