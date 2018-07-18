Back To School

Here is when students go back to school in S. Fla.

Public school teachers return to school a few days before students

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI - Preparations for students' return to school starts a month ahead for some parents in South Florida. 

Here is the list of dates for students' first day back to school:

More Schools Headlines

PALM BEACH: The first day of school is Aug. 13. Teachers begin work Aug. 6. 

BROWARD:  The first day of school is Aug. 15. Teachers begin work Aug. 8.

DADE: The first day of school is Aug. 20. Teachers begin to work Aug. 16. 

MONROE: The first day of school is Sept. 5. Teachers begin work Aug. 28. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.