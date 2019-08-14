School bus drivers hit the road in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County school bus drivers arrived for work early Wednesday after days of preparation to ensure everything goes smoothly for the first day of school.

Drivers like 12-year veteran Rosemary Eugene made sure to complete their checklist before running their routes.

"First thing you do is your pre-trip. Very important. Your pre-trip (is) to see if everything is working," Eugene said.

Eugene was one of several hundred drivers on hand at the district's south area bus terminal in Pembroke Pines, where Superintendent Robert Runcie started his day as well, greeting drivers before they hit the road.

"We transport over 77,000 students around the district with around 1,200 buses that we put on the street," Runcie said. "So in effect, we're the largest transportation district in Broward County."

Each bus is now equipped with a GPS and a new, two-way radio system.

Drivers left the lot before sunrise, picking up students along their new routes.

Runcie visited at least seven schools during a cross-county tour Wednesday, including Pasadena Lakes Elementary School, where students were more than ready to kick off the new school year.

"What are you looking forward to the most?" Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly asked one student.

"Not forgetting my homework so I don't get grounded," the student replied.

