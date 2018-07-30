Top 10 YouTubers' tips for back-to-school lunchboxes

Moms who have YouTube shows devote episodes to school lunchboxes. File photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

MIAMI - YouTubers are offering useful tips to help parents get ready for their children's return to school.

Adjusting to the new routine can be challenging for the family, so here are some of the most useful tips YouTubers had to offer for the lunch box:

- Ciara Attwell, of the My Fussy Eater, recommends creating lunch plans for the week and doing as much batch cooking as possible.

- Jia, of Marriage & Motherhood, recommends involving the children in the food shopping process to avoid giving them food that they will refuse to eat.

- Holley Grainger, of Cleverful Living, recommends getting the children to pack their own lunch and setting it up as a fun activity.

- Cassandra Aarssen, of the Clutter Bug, recommends numbering the order of the food that goes into the lunchbox, so the child knows which one is a snack and which one is lunch.

- Mona Hecke, of the Aussie Health Girl, recommends the use of frozen grapes to keep the food cold.

- Laura Fuentes, of Momables, recommends flavoring water with fruit to avoid using sugary drinks or juice boxes.

- Marina Delio, of the Yummy Mummy Kitchen, recommends the use of an apple slicer and a rubber band to keep the apple together and prevent it from browning.

- Ash Jackson recommends using cookie cutters to make fun shapes with the sandwiches. - Elise Sheree recommends the heart shapes.

- Monami Frost recommends using small containers to pack dried goji berries as a snack.

- Jennifer Fudge, of the Family Fudge, recommends packing veggie bites with a sauce and a small fork.

