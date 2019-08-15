Here's what you need to know before going back to school in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - To help families transition as children return to school in South Florida, the school districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have released their back-to-school tool kits.

These tool kits provide families with important information and resources, including the 2019-20 academic calendar, school opening and closing times, breakfast and lunch menus and transportation services.

They also have the answers to any questions parents may have about school safety, vaccination requirements and extended care programs.

Students at Broward County Public Schools returned to class Wednesday, while students at Miami-Dade County Public Schools will return Monday.

Click here for the Broward County Public Schools tool kit.

Click here for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools tool kit.



