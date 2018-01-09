Barry University to honor outstanding alumni

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - As part of its 11th annual Distinguished Alumni Awards, Barry University is honoring eight alumni for their outstanding career achievements and contributions to society.

The ceremony will take place on Feb. 8 at the Coral Gables Country Club.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards recognize members of the Barry community who exemplify the university's core commitments of knowledge and truth, inclusive community, social justice and collaborative service.

Among the eight recipients are Donald W. De Luca, the chief of the Doral Police Department; and Ruth Shack, president emeritus of the Miami Foundation. In addition, Silvia Lizama, Department of Fine Arts chair, is being honored as a distinguished alumna.

Founded in 1940 by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Barry University is based in Miami Shores and offers more than 100 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. It enrolls approximately 8,000 students and has more than 60,000 alumni worldwide.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://community.barry.edu/daa2018.

