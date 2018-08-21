Broward elementary school outfitted with bullet-resistant glass

PARKLAND, Fla. - Hardening schools was a main topic of discussion over summer break, and this school year, Heron Heights Elementary School is starting with a product that can keep kids safe and save the district money.

After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, there has been more scrutiny than ever about how to keep students safe, especially from parents of young children.

John Mehew lives in Parkland and saw first-hand how the tragedy affected his neighbors.

“Didn't sleep that night, and the next morning, my wife said, 'We've got to armor the school.' And I said, 'We can do that,'" Mehew said.

Mehew is the president of a company called Ballistiglass and their flagship product, called Ballistiguard, can be added to existing glass panels, making them bullet resistant.

After the attack at Stoneman Douglas, he reached out to the school district about outfitting his child's school, Heron Heights Elementary School.

“I went down, spoke to the principal. He was very kind he said, 'Yes! That's a great idea.' And we started the process of getting it approved," Mehew said.

After a vetting process and a few approvals, the district had Mehew put Ballistiguard on several school doors which were then shipped to an outside testing lab, and they passed with flying colors.

Following approval from the district, Mehew and his team went in and began installation, finishing in only four days.

“The product that we're retrofitting to armor, we don't have to tear everything down, create a lot of dust, we go in at night … and get it done," Mehew said.

The product only costs about $100 per square foot which, compared to other products, is on the less expensive end of the spectrum.

Mehew said they are talking to the district about installing it in other schools, but they have not gotten any approvals yet.

