Broward schools' district gets B grade

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County public schools, the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second-largest in Florida, kept its B rating.

The Florida Department of Education released the 2018-19 school grades Thursday.

Here is the list of schools without a grade:

WEST BROWARD ACADEMY

SOMERSET ACADEMY MIRAMAR SOUTH

CHAMPIONSHIP ACADEMY OF DISTINCTION MIDDLE SCHOOL

CHAMPIONSHIP ACADEMY OF DISTINCTION HIGH SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY KEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

CHAMPIONSHIP ACADEMY OF DISTINCTION OF WEST BROWARD

BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY BROWARD COUNTY

SOMERSET ACADEMY RIVERSIDE received F grades in 2017 and 2018

KIDZ CHOICE CHARTER SCHOOL

Here is the list of 10 schools with F grade:

OAKLAND PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DILLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (MAGNET)

BETHUNE MARY M ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARK RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARK LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY OF HOLLYWOOD HILLS

INNOVATION CHARTER SCHOOL

ALPHA INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY

NEW LIFE CHARTER ACADEMY



Here is the list of 34 schools with a D grade:

NORTH SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BENNETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

COLBERT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DEERFIELD PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BROWARD ESTATES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WATKINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TEDDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WESTWOOD HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

POMPANO BEACH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LAKE FOREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CRESTHAVEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BOULEVARD HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY

NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL

LAUDERHILL PAUL TURNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LAUDERHILL 6-12

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING MONTESSORI ACADEMY

VILLAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROBERT C. MARKHAM ELEMENTARY

LAUDERDALE LAKES MIDDLE SCHOOL

CYPRESS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ORIOLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROYAL PALM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL SPRINGS PK-8

PINEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PINES LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHARLES DREW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

THURGOOD MARSHALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SILVER LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROCK ISLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOL AT PLANTATION

EAGLES NEST CHARTER ACADEMY

SOMERSET ACADEMY KEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY RIVERSIDE CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOUTH BROWARD MONTESSORI CHARTER SCHOOL



Here is the list of 111 schools with a C grade:

DEERFIELD BEACH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

POMPANO BEACH MIDDLE SCHOOL

HOLLYWOOD CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GULFSTREAM ACADEMY OF HALLANDALE BEACH

RIVERLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WEST HOLLYWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SOUTH BROWARD HIGH SCHOOL

WILTON MANORS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STRANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL

CROISSANT PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ATTUCKS MIDDLE SCHOOL

BLANCHE ELY HIGH SCHOOL

DILLARD 6-12

HALLANDALE HIGH SCHOOL

OAKRIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

OLSEN MIDDLE SCHOOL

MCNICOL MIDDLE SCHOOL

NORTH ANDREWS GARDENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIRAMAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLANTATION MIDDLE SCHOOL

NORCREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SUNLAND PARK ACADEMY

LARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STIRLING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARKWAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

ORANGE BROOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DRIFTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MEADOWBROOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BROADVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FLORANADA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NEW RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL

DEERFIELD BEACH MIDDLE SCHOOL

STEPHEN FOSTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLANTATION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WILLIAM DANDY MIDDLE SCHOOL

LLOYD ESTATES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PALMVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

MARGATE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SUNSHINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NORTH FORK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PEMBROKE PINES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLANTATION PARK ELEMENTARY

COCONUT CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLANTATION HIGH SCHOOL

CASTLE HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ANNABEL C. PERRY PK-8

FAIRWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HOLLYWOOD HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

COCONUT CREEK HIGH SCHOOL

DEERFIELD BEACH HIGH SCHOOL

BOYD H. ANDERSON HIGH SCHOOL

MIRAMAR HIGH SCHOOL

HOLLYWOOD PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

APOLLO MIDDLE SCHOOL

SHERIDAN HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CRYSTAL LAKE MIDDLE SCHOOL

PINES MIDDLE SCHOOL

PIPER HIGH SCHOOL

BANYAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL COVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PASADENA LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JAMES S. RICKARDS MIDDLE SCHOOL

NORTH LAUDERDALE PK-8

SOUTH PLANTATION HIGH SCHOOL

ATLANTIC WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HORIZON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BAIR MIDDLE SCHOOL

TAMARAC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FOREST HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MORROW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RAMBLEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MAPLEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

J. P. TARAVELLA HIGH SCHOOL

DAVIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SEA CASTLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WELLEBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SILVER LAKES MIDDLE SCHOOL

QUIET WATERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ENDEAVOUR PRIMARY LEARNING CENTER

PALM COVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SAWGRASS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONARCH HIGH SCHOOL

SILVER SHORES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

EVERGLADES HIGH SCHOOL

COCONUT PALM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHALLENGER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LIBERTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NEW RENAISSANCE MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY VILLAGE CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOMERSET PREPARATORY ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL AT NORTH LAUDERDALE

SOMERSET VILLAGE ACADEMY

SOMERSET PREPARATORY ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH AT NORTH LAUDERDALE

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL MIRAMAR CAMPUS

RENAISSANCE CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL AT PINES

AVANT GARDE ACADEMY K-8 BROWARD

SOMERSET PINES ACADEMY

FRANKLIN ACADEMY COOPER CITY

CENTRAL CHARTER SCHOOL

NORTH BROWARD ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE

ATLANTIC MONTESSORI CHARTER SCHOOL WEST CAMPUS

IMAGINE CHARTER SCHOOL AT NORTH LAUDERDALE ELEMENTARY

THE BEN GAMLA PREPARATORY ACADEMY

CHAMPIONSHIP ACADEMY OF DISTINCTION AT HOLLYWOOD

PARAGON ACADEMY OF TECHNOLOGY

SOMERSET ACADEMY POMPANO (K-5)

SUNSHINE ELEMENTARY CHARTER SCHOOL

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BROWARD

CHAMPIONSHIP ACADEMY OF DISTINCTION AT DAVIE

SOMERSET PREPARATORY CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOLS AT PINES



Here is the list of 60 schools with a B grade:

DANIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HOLLYWOOD HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MCARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL

SUNRISE MIDDLE SCHOOL

COLLINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HARBORDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MARGATE MIDDLE SCHOOL

TROPICAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MCNAB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DRIFTWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

SANDERS PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PETERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FORT LAUDERDALE HIGH SCHOOL

NOVA DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER ELEM

NOVA HIGH SCHOOL

NOVA BLANCHE FORMAN ELEMENTARY

NOVA MIDDLE SCHOOL

SHERIDAN PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIRROR LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SEMINOLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

JAMES S. HUNT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WESTPINE MIDDLE SCHOOL

FLAMINGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL

CENTRAL PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NOB HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WESTCHESTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RAMBLEWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

WESTERN HIGH SCHOOL

RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FOREST GLEN MIDDLE SCHOOL

SANDPIPER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SILVER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WINSTON PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LYONS CREEK MIDDLE SCHOOL

PARK SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

INDIAN TRACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHARLES W FLANAGAN HIGH SCHOOL

SAWGRASS SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL

EAGLE RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TRADEWINDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FOX TRAIL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARKSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DOLPHIN BAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL GLADES HIGH SCHOOL

MILLENNIUM 6-12 COLLEGIATE ACADEMY

FRANKLIN ACADEMY SUNRISE

RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOL AT CORAL SPRINGS

BROWARD MATH AND SCIENCE SCHOOLS

IMAGINE SCHOOLS PLANTATION CAMPUS

RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOL AT UNIVERSITY

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH

HOLLYWOOD ACADEMY OF ARTS & SCIENCE

HOLLYWOOD ACADEMY OF ARTS AND SCIENCE MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY EAST PREPARATORY

BEN GAMLA CHARTER SCHOOL SOUTH BROWARD

EXCELSIOR CHARTER OF BROWARD

RISE ACADEMY SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

AVANT GARDE ACADEMY OF BROWARD



Here is the list of 68 schools with an A grade:

POMPANO BEACH INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

BAYVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SHERIDAN TECHNICAL COLLEGE

COOPER CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WILLIAM T. MCFATTER TECHNICAL COLLEGE

COOPER CITY HIGH SCHOOL

GLADES MIDDLE SCHOOL

BEACHSIDE MONTESSORI VILLAGE

ATLANTIC TECHNICAL COLLEGE

PIONEER MIDDLE SCHOOL

PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GRIFFIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RIVERGLADES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

EVERGLADES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHAPEL TRAIL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

COUNTRY ISLES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WALTER C. YOUNG MIDDLE SCHOOL

MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

COUNTRY HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HAWKES BLUFF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TEQUESTA TRACE MIDDLE SCHOOL

EMBASSY CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

VIRGINIA SHUMAN YOUNG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SILVER TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL

EAGLE POINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

INDIAN RIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL

SILVER PALMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PANTHER RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LAKESIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FALCON COVE MIDDLE SCHOOL

CYPRESS BAY HIGH SCHOOL

GATOR RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SUNSET LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARK TRAILS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MANATEE BAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

COLLEGE ACADEMY AT BROWARD COLLEGE

WESTGLADES MIDDLE SCHOOL

HERON HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DISCOVERY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WEST BROWARD HIGH SCHOOL

BEN GAMLA CHARTER SCHOOL NORTH CAMPUS

FRANKLIN ACADEMY PEMBROKE PINES

SOMERSET NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL

IMAGINE SCHOOLS AT BROWARD

ATLANTIC MONTESSORI CHARTER SCHOOL

CHARTER SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE

FRANKLIN ACADEMY F

RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOL AT COOPER CITY

PEMBROKE PINES CHARTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CITY/PEMBROKE PINES CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

CORAL SPRINGS CHARTER SCHOOL

IMAGINE CHARTER SCHOOL AT WESTON

CITY/PEMBROKE PINES CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

GREENTREE PREPARATORY CHARTER SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY

FRANKLIN ACADEMY PEMBROKE PINES HIGH SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY DAVIE CHARTER SCHOOL

CHARTER SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE AT DAVIE

EAGLES NEST MIDDLE CHARTER SCHOOL

NORTH BROWARD ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE MIDDLE

SOMERSET ARTS CONSERVATORY

SOMERSET ACADEMY ELEMENTARY (MIRAMAR CAMPUS)

SOMERSET ACADEMY MIDDLE (MIRAMAR CAMPUS)

EVEREST CHARTER SCHOOL

BEN GAMLA CHARTER SCHOOL

BROWARD VIRTUAL FRANCHISE

PANACEA PREP CHARTER SCHOOL





