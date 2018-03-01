Carvalho meets with Miami-Dade school board to discuss New York offer

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho is meeting with the school board Thursday to discuss the job offer he has received in New York City.

Carvalho said Wednesday he was offered the head job at the New York City Department of Education, but he said has not accepted the position.

"I absolutely love this community. New York is a great city. I appreciate -- absolutely appreciate -- the conversations I've had with the mayor. And beyond that, we'll reserve it for tomorrow morning," he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Carvalho greeted students and parents at iPreparatory Academy, where he named himself principal. He said no matter what, he will always fight for teachers and students.

"We have to do a lot of work in this state to value education, to value teachers, to stop the insanity and that's what I hope to talk about at 10 o'clock in the morning. So I'm the least of this equation. What's important are these kids and these teachers," Carvalho said.

The superintendent arrived a short time later to the meeting, where he was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation as he entered the auditorium.

School board chairwoman Perla Tabares Hartman said she called the emergency meeting of board members Thursday to discuss the future of the district's leadership. She said she hopes Carvalho will stay.

Board members echoed her sentiment at the emotional meeting.

"He is a master of innovation and an inspirational leader like we have never seen before," Board Member Lubby Navarro said.

People in the community also spoke Thursday, including anti-violence activist Tangela Sears, who asked Carvalho to stay in South Florida.

"My prayer is that we keep you," she said.

Rapper Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke, also asked the superintendent to stay in Miami, saying, "New York ain't got nothing on us."

Campbell was previously the defensive coordinator for the football team at Miami Jackson High School.

iPrep Academy students and their teacher gathered together at the podium to address Carvalho and asked him to stay, but said they will not hinder him from pursuing success.

"Losing Carvalho would be losing our voice. He's left a legacy in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and on behalf of the teachers and my student body, we express our gratitude, honor, praise, indebtedness and love," the educator said. "Independently of any outcome, you will always be our principal, our fearless leader and our inspiration."

If he takes the job, Carvalho would go from leading the nation's fourth-largest school district to its biggest.

"Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success," New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a statement. "I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future."

Carvalho has a contract with the county until 2020. A school board member told Local 10 News on Wednesday that the board was reviewing Carvalho's contact and that he needs to give the county 90 days notice before leaving.

Born in Portugal, Carvalho started his career as a physics, chemistry and calculus teacher at Miami Jackson Senior High School. He rose up the ranks of the school system, eventually becoming superintendent in 2008.

Media friendly and politically savvy, Carvalho has been nationally well-regarded. During his tenure, the county graduation rate has risen to 80 percent and he won the National Superintendent of the Year award in 2014.

Lots of emotion as Miami-Dade County Public School superintendent Alberto Carvalho greets kids and parents at IPrepatory Academy. He says that he will always fight for teachers and plans on discussing whether or not he is leaving at an emergency school board meeting this morning. pic.twitter.com/EHcfSMHgAe — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) March 1, 2018

.@unclelukereal1 at the podium during today’s emergency school board meeting saying to @MiamiSup “New York ain’t got nothing on us.” pic.twitter.com/GRe1gEr5qO — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) March 1, 2018

