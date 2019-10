Maeshima hiroki via Wikimedia Commons

MIAMI - A Cornell student from Miami who had been missing since Friday was found dead Saturday, according to Cornell University police.

The body of Antonio Tsialas, 18, was recovered from Fall Creek by Ithaca Falls, according to authorities.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Tsialas graduated from Ransom Everglades School earlier this year.



