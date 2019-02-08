Junior Achievement hosts career day for South Florida students

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Students from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale presented their own school safety invention Friday as we near one year since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

The South Florida students are among those going one-on-one with industry professionals in hopes of getting a jump start at their future careers.

"To learn early and learn well is a recipe for success," David Greenberg, of Junior Achievement, said.

A total of 2,000 students from schools across South Florida got up close and personal with what could be their future career.

"Today, there's about 40 exhibitors here from different industries talking about the jobs and things they can do," Junior Achievement CEO Laurie Sallaraulo said.

From local first responders to technology-based businesses, the program focuses on landing students with internships and training others to have skills to score a job.

"It is clear that they are clearly engaged. Someone came by and said to me, 'Wow, these kids are really listening and are intense on what they are showing them,'" Sallaraulo said.

"It's a really good experience to meet new businesses and new opportunities I've never knew of," student Anthony McCaloa said.

While some students focused on exploring different fields, a group from Dillard High School presented their own invention called a DHSP Safe Block -- an innovative tool to keep students and teachers safe during a threat.

"Me meeting with these people who are telling me what they've done, where they've been and how they've came to be helped me very much," student Narrisa Noel said.

Junior Achievement officials said next time they are looking to do the career day over the course of two days instead of one as they continue to prepare the next generation of workers.

