Disney World to pay college tuition for employees

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Workers at the Walt Disney World resort will be able to get a free college education nearby, completely paid for by their bosses.

The company announced Thursday that employees can now enroll at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, with Disney picking up the tab.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the school's proximity to the theme park resort, just 30 miles away, should prove to be popular, although admission to the school through the program is not guaranteed and prospective students must still be accepted by UCF.

The Disney Aspire program pays tuition, application fees and books for all employees. According to the report, nearly 40 pecent of Disney employees worldwide have signed up for the program.

Employees furthering their education at UCF can choose from 34 undergraduate and master's degree programs.

