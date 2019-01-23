Dolphins accepting applications for Nat Moore scholarship, grant

Last year's recipients of the Nat Moore scholarship pose with former Miami Dolphins players Joe Rose (far left) and Moore (far right).

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins are paying it forward to students in South Florida and the Florida Keys.

The team is currently accepting applications for the Nat Moore scholarship and vocational grant programs.

Both the scholarship and grant are designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma.

Now in its second year, the scholarship and grant are open to any senior graduating from a high school in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe counties in or before June. A demonstrated financial need and a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale is required.

The application deadline for the scholarship is Feb. 28. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted. Click here to apply.

Applications for the grant are accepted on a rolling basis. Click here to apply.

Moore grew up in South Florida, played college football for the Florida Gators and spent all 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Dolphins.

