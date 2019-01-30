Florida elementary school's vending machine filled with books, not snacks

UMATILLA, Fla. - Instead of candy, students gain knowledge at the vending machine at one Florida elementary school vending machine.

Umatilla Elementary School debuted it's new book vending machine during a pep rally in support of Florida's literacy week, CNN reports.

Instead of money, children use the school's "Bulldog Bucks" to use the machine. "Bucks" are awarded to students for doing their homework, or simply being kind and making good choices.

Each of the books in the vending machine costs 50 cents of a student's "Bucks," which have no real monetary value.

"The kids were so excited, they were trying to buy books out of it before we even unveiled it," said Umatilla Principal Dianne Dwyer.

All the books in the vending machine were either donated or purchased by the school.

