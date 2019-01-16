Florida high school students would be required to take financial courses under proposed bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida high school students would be required to take a financial literacy course if a bill passes in the state legislature.

Florida Senate Bill-114, also known as the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, would make financial literacy a requirement to receive a graduation diploma, according to WOFL.

The half-credit course in personal finance and money management would include instruction in:

Types of bank accounts offered

Balancing a checkbook

Basic principles of money management

Completing a loan application

Receiving an inheritance

Basic principles of personal insurance policies

Computing federal income taxes

Computing interest rates

Simple contracts

Contesting an incorrect billing statement

Types of savings and investments

State and federal laws concerning finance

Wording in the bill explains the reasoning behind it to be, "in light of economic challenges nationwide, sound financial management skills are vitally important to all Floridians, particularly high students."

The bill would go into effect on July 1, 2019 if it is passed in the legislature.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.