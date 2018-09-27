Florida ranks near bottom of U.S. states for teachers, report says

MIAMI - A new report claims Florida is ranked near the bottom among best and worst states for teachers.

In this week's report released by WalletHub, Florida ranked 47th out of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia when determining the country's most teacher-friendly states.

The higher-ranked states are ones where teachers are paid a better wage, allowing education systems to reduce turnover.

WalletHub used 22 metrics to conduct its report, including Average Starting Salary for Teachers, Income Growth Potential, Quality of School System, Pupil-Teacher Ratio and Teacher Safety.

Florida ranked lower (48th) in regards to "Opportunity & Competition," but improved to 33rd in "Academic & Work Environment."

TOP 5 BEST STATES FOR TEACHERS

1. New York

2. Connecticut

3. Minnesota

4. Illinois

5. North Dakota

BOTTOM 5 WORST STATES FOR TEACHERS

47. FLORIDA

48. Louisiana

49. North Carolina

50. Arizona

51. Hawaii

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.