Florida State University closing as Hurricane Michael approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University is closing for the remainder of the week because of Hurricane Michael.

The university announced Monday that its main Tallahassee and Panama City campuses will close at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed for the rest of the week.

Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends.

FSU said it is prepared to handle students' needs during the storm and that campus residence halls and dining facilities will remain open.

Michael is forecast to make landfall later this week in Florida's panhandle as a Category 3 hurricane.

FSU is expected to resume classes Oct. 15.

