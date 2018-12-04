Former members of disbanded FSU frat post controversial Instagram photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A fraternity at Florida State University that was disbanded following the alcohol-related death of a pledge is still causing headaches for the school.

FSU officials plan to address the most recent actions of the closed Pi Kappa Phi chapter, whose former members posted a photo to Instagram that Latino students found offensive.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the photo shows some fraternity members wearing sombreros, multi-colored ponchos and fake handlebar mustaches. The photo's caption reads: "We don't pay cover or taxes."

Amy Hecht, FSU's vice president for student affairs, said the photo was in direct opposition to the university's values.

"This group has inappropriately affiliated themselves with Florida State, and we will address that," Hecht told the newspaper. "Their statements do not reflect our Greek life community, and it is unfortunate that a closed fraternity, not recognized by FSU or their national organization, is degrading the hard work and progress of our student leaders as they seek to positively shift the culture at FSU."

The photo, which has since been deleted, was shared by Nick Napoli, a member of the Student Senate. The location tag on the post displayed "FSU Pi Kappa Phi Reunion."

FSU's Pi Kappa Phi chapter had its charter revoked after the 2017 hazing death of pledge Andrew Coffey.

Coffey, a 20-year-old junior from Pompano Beach, was found dead Nov. 3, 2017, at an off-campus home where a Pi Kappa Phi party had taken place the night before. An autopsy revealed that Coffey died from alcohol poisoning.

The national office of the fraternity is also condemning the photo.

