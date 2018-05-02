Free Chipotle on Teacher Appreciation Day

MIAMI - The joys of teaching include bringing knowledge to the next generation and guiding students towards a bright and prosperous future.

And, oh, yeah... free burritos. Can't forget about the free burritos.

Teachers will not be forgotten on May 8 as Chipotle will hold a day in their honor with buy-one, get-one free deals.

During the chain's Teacher Appreciation Day, all teacher's can grab a free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos with the purchase of a similar item between 3 p.m. and closing time.

Teachers must present their employer ID to receive the deal.

CLICK HERE to find a Chipotle location near you and, of course, to read the fine print.

