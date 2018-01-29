FSU president partially reinstates fraternities, sororities after student's death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University has partially reinstated Greek life on campus after the death of a fraternity pledge last fall, although a ban on alcohol remains in effect.

FSU President John Thrasher announced the new policy changes Monday, almost three months after instituting an indefinite suspension for all fraternities and sororities on campus.

Thrasher said portions of the suspension will be lifted to allow for philanthropy and recruitment, but the alcohol ban will remain in effect.

"I've said all along that in order for there to be real change on campus, students must be part of the solution. Our students are now beginning to fully understand the serious obligation they have to behave responsibly," Thrasher said. "They have demonstrated this during the past three months and have pledged to continue to do so."

Thrasher also unveiled FSU's new policy changes, which include requiring a chapter grade-point average of 2.5, a minimum average of 10 hours of community service per semester and the implementation of new membership dues to help support the hiring of staff who work directly with the Greek system. There will also be new rules for fraternity and sorority tailgating events and a limited number of events in which alcohol is served per semester.

If students are successful at implementing the necessary changes, social events will be reinstated later this semester.

Andrew Coffey, a 20-year-old junior from Pompano Beach, was found dead on the morning of Nov. 3 at an off-campus home where a Pi Kappa Phi party had taken place the night before.

Nine men are facing hazing charges in connection with Coffey's death.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.