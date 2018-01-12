King Carter Academy of Trade & Logistics helps turn 'tragedy into triumph'

MIAMI - A 6-year-old boy who was killed in February 2016 after getting caught in the crossfire during a shootout was honored Friday during the grand opening for an academy in Miami that was named after him.

"They will forever know who King Carter is," the boy's father, Santonio Carter, said.

Police said King was walking to a store to buy candy when he was allegedly shot by teenagers.

King never got the chance to make a name for himself, but, in June, an anonymous $1 million donation was made in King's name and memory.

"(The donation will help) to create programs of hope, economic empowerment right here in this community, in the same schools King Carter, years later, would attend as a high school student," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

The King Carter Academy of Trade & Logistics got up and running shortly after school started in the fall at Miami Northwestern and Central high schools.

"(The school will help) to preserve the memory, to elevate the humanity and dignity of young people, but also to pay forward to future generations through economic empowerment, with the skills that will employ kids right here in our community," Carvalho said.

Carter said he is happy that the academy will give other children a chance in his community.

"There's a lot of lost kids who will enter into these programs, find their niche and be successful in life, without having to wander the streets and find something that will just end in tragedy," he said. "It can help other kids (and) give them a sense of direction."

There are now high expectations and results from such a little name.

"It is meaningful to me," Carvalho said. "It is, as I said, turning tragedy into triumph for kids in our community."

