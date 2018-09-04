Lawmakers in state approve bill to move back school start time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - If lawmakers in one state get their way, students will be able to sleep in a little longer before getting up for class.

California lawmakers on both sides of the political fence approved a bill that would mandate middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

KABC reports supporters of the bill claim later start times will improve the health of students and decrease sleep deprivation.

Once Gov. Jerry Brown signs the bill, schools will have three years to comply with the new start time.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.