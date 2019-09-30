Miami Country Day School administrator resigns after alleged racist remarks

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - An administrator at Miami Country Day School has resigned after allegations that she made racist remarks to students.

Dana Vignale, who was hired earlier this year to serve as upper school director, resigned from her position, Miami Country Day School's top administrator told parents and students in an email Friday.

"After carefully weighing the comments and level of concern, I spoke again with Dana and relayed what I had learned," Head of School Mariandl Hufford wrote. "We discussed the future of Miami Country Day School, with a focus on what would be best for our students, our faculty and staff, and our parents. After considering all factors, Dana Vignale has resigned her position as director of the Upper School, effective immediately."

Assistant Upper School Director Jill Robert has been promoted to director, Hufford said.

"This is a permanent position, as Jill's performance over the last few months has convinced me that she is a talented and capable administrator, ready to assume her new responsibilities," Hufford wrote.

Vignale had been placed on administrative leave last week after students claimed she told them they were acting like public school children in Liberty City while she was "attempting to maintain order" in the lunch line. Liberty City is a predominantly black neighborhood in Miami.

"The last week has been challenging for many of our Upper School colleagues, students and parents," Hufford wrote. "Yet, the thoughtful expressions of concern for and commitment to Miami Country Day's core values give me great optimism for our future. Thank you for stepping forward and speaking up. This is a remarkable community. I am inspired by your loyalty, your trust and your sincere desire to help Miami Country Day achieve even greater success in the future."

