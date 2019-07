Miami-Dade celebrates school grades improving

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County Public Schools is celebrating the release of the 2018-19 school grades from the Florida Department of Education Thursday afternoon.

Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho made the announcement with members of the Miami-Dade School Board. For the second year in a row, MDCPS is an A-rated school district.

Carvalho also said there are no F-rated schools in Miami-Dade County. Earlington Heights Elementary School and five charter schools received a D grade. Eight schools received an incomplete.

The Florida Department of Education reported 63% of the schools in the state earned an A or a B grade.

The department also reported charter schools scored higher adding that about half of the charter schools earned an A grade this year.

Here is the list of 8 schools that received an incomplete:

FREDERICK R. DOUGLASS ELEMENTARY

LILLIE C. EVANS K-8 CENTER

FLORIDA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIAMI PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SOUTH HIALEAH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RONALD W. REAGAN/DORAL SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI NORLAND SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON SENIOR HIGH

Here is the list of 5 charter schools with a D grade:

BEACON COLLEGE PREPARATORY

ASPIRA RAUL ARNALDO MARTINEZ CHARTER SCHOOL

BEACON COLLEGE PREP MIDDLE SCHOOL

PALM GLADES PREPARATORY ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL

ARTS ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE





Here is the list of 82 schools with a C grade:

MANDARIN LAKES K-8 ACADEMY

LENORA BRAYNON SMITH ELEMENTARY

ARCOLA LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MAYA ANGELOU ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GOULDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ARCHCREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BUNCHE PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CAMPBELL DRIVE K-8 CENTER

CAROL CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CITRUS GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

COMSTOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHARLES R DREW K-8 CENTER

PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR K-8 CENTER

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN K-8 CENTER

GRATIGNY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HOLMES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KENSINGTON PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LAKEVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LAURA C. SAUNDERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LIBERTY CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JESSE J. MCCRARY, JR. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LORAH PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROBERT RUSSA MOTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

COCONUT PALM K-8 ACADEMY

NORTH MIAMI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GATEWAY ENVIRONMENTAL K-8 LEARNING CENTER

AGENORIA S PASCHAL/OLINDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. ROBERT B. INGRAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ORCHARD VILLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARKVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PARKWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KELSEY L. PHARR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PINE VILLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RAINBOW PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SANTA CLARA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SHADOWLAWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SOUTH DADE MIDDLE SCHOOL

DR. FREDERICA S. WILSON/SKYWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HUBERT O. SIBLEY K-8 ACADEMY

TROPICAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FRANCES S. TUCKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WEST HOMESTEAD K-8 CENTER

DR. HENRY W. MACK/WEST LITTLE RIVER K-8 CENTER

CARRIE P. MEEK/WESTVIEW K-8 CENTER

NATHAN B. YOUNG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHARLES DAVID WYCHE, JR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GEORGIA JONES AYERS MIDDLE SCHOOL

ANDOVER MIDDLE SCHOOL

BROWNSVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

CAROL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL

CITRUS GROVE MIDDLE SCHOOL

CUTLER BAY MIDDLE

HENRY H. FILER MIDDLE SCHOOL

HOMESTEAD MIDDLE SCHOOL

KINLOCH PARK MIDDLE SCHOOL

LAKE STEVENS MIDDLE SCHOOL

JOSE DE DIEGO MIDDLE SCHOOL

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL

HORACE MANN MIDDLE SCHOOL

MIAMI SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL

NORLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL

NORTH DADE MIDDLE SCHOOL

COUNTRY CLUB MIDDLE SCHOOL

NORTH MIAMI MIDDLE SCHOOL

REDLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL

SHENANDOAH MIDDLE SCHOOL

WEST MIAMI MIDDLE SCHOOL

AMERICAN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

YOUNG MEN'S PREPARATORY ACADEMY

HIALEAH SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

HOMESTEAD SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI CAROL CITY SENIOR HIGH

MIAMI CENTRAL SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI CORAL PARK SENIOR HIGH

MIAMI JACKSON SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI KILLIAN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI NORTHWESTERN SENIOR HIGH

MIAMI SUNSET SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

NORTH MIAMI BEACH SENIOR HIGH

NORTH MIAMI SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

SOUTH MIAMI SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Here is the list of 15 charter schools with a C grade:

SUMMERVILLE ADVANTAGE ACADEMY

BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY SOUTH

BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY OF GREATER MIAMI

THEODORE R. AND THELMA A. GIBSON CHARTER SCHOOL

PALM GLADES PREPARATORY ACADEMY

SOMERSET OAKS ACADEMY

DOWNTOWN MIAMI CHARTER SCHOOL

BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY OF NORTH MIAMI BEACH

EVERGLADES PREPARATORY ACADEMY

SOMERSET PALMS ACADEMY

EXCELSIOR CHARTER ACADEMY

SPORTS LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT (SLAM) CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

SPORTS LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT (SLAM) MIDDLE SCHOOL - NORTH CAMPUS

ASPIRA ARTS DECO CHARTER

EVERGLADES PREPARATORY ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL



Here is the list of 105 schools with a B grade:

AUBURNDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. ROLANDO ESPINOSA K-8 CENTER

AVOCADO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BEL-AIRE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BISCAYNE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BISCAYNE GARDENS ELEMENTARY

VAN E. BLANTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BOWMAN ASHE/DOOLIN K-8 ACADEMY

BRENTWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JAMES H. BRIGHT ELEMENTARY/J.W. JOHNSON ELEMENTARY

BROADMOOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

W. J. BRYAN ELEMENTARY

CARIBBEAN K-8 CENTER

FIENBERG/FISHER K-8 CENTER

DR. WILLIAM A. CHAPMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

COLONIAL DRIVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CUTLER RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JOHN G. DUPUIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

EDISON PARK K-8 CENTER

CHRISTINA M. EVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DAVID FAIRCHILD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FLAMINGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GLORIA FLOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GOLDEN GLADES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GREYNOLDS PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GULFSTREAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ENEIDA M. HARTNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WEST HIALEAH GARDENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HIBISCUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MADIE IVES K-8 PREPARATORY ACADEMY

KINLOCH PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LEISURE CITY K-8 CENTER

LINDA LENTIN K-8 CENTER

WEST LAKES PREPARATORY ACADEMY

MIAMI HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIAMI SHORES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIAMI SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MARCUS A. MILAM K-8 CENTER

PHYLLIS R. MILLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MORNINGSIDE K-8 ACADEMY

MYRTLE GROVE K-8 CENTER

NATURAL BRIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NORLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BARBARA HAWKINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NORTH COUNTY K-8 CENTER

NORTH HIALEAH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NORWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. TONI BILBAO PREPARATORY ACADEMY

OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

OJUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

OLYMPIA HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PALM LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PALM SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. HENRY E. PERRINE ACADEMY OF THE ARTS

IRVING & BEATRICE PESKOE K-8 CENTER

PINE LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HENRY E.S. REEVES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

POINCIANA PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. GILBERT L. PORTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

REDLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROCKWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SHENANDOAH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BEN SHEPPARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SILVER BLUFF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY

SWEETWATER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SYLVANIA HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TREASURE ISLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PHYLLIS WHEATLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

WHISPERING PINES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. EDWARD L. WHIGHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PAUL W. BELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

RUBEN DARIO MIDDLE SCHOOL

LAWTON CHILES MIDDLE SCHOOL

HAMMOCKS MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIALEAH MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIGHLAND OAKS MIDDLE SCHOOL

THOMAS JEFFERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

JOHN F. KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL

NAUTILUS MIDDLE SCHOOL

PALM SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL

PALMETTO MIDDLE SCHOOL

PONCE DE LEON MIDDLE SCHOOL

JORGE MAS CANOSA MIDDLE SCHOOL

RICHMOND HEIGHTS MIDDLE SCHOOL

RIVIERA MIDDLE SCHOOL

ROCKWAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

ITECH@THOMAS A EDISON EDUCATIONAL CENTER

ALONZO & TRACY MOURNING SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

WESTLAND HIALEAH SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

G. HOLMES BRADDOCK SENIOR HIGH

CORAL GABLES SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

HIALEAH-MIAMI LAKES SENIOR HIGH

DR. MICHAEL M. KROP SENIOR HIGH

HIALEAH GARDENS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI BEACH SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI EDISON SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

ROBERT MORGAN EDUCATIONAL CENTER

MIAMI PALMETTO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI SPRINGS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

WILLIAM H. TURNER TECHNICAL ARTS HIGH SCHOOL

SOUTH DADE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI SOUTHRIDGE SENIOR HIGH

SOUTHWEST MIAMI SENIOR HIGH

FELIX VARELA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Here is the list of 24 charter schools with a B grade:

CORAL REEF MONTESSORI ACADEMY CHARTER

MIAMI COMMUNITY CHARTER SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (SOUTH HOMESTEAD)

THE CHARTER SCHOOL AT WATERSTONE

ACADEMIR CHARTER SCHOOL PREPARATORY

ACADEMIR PREPARATORY ACADEMY

SOMERSET ARTS ACADEMY

MATER INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY

DORAL INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF MATH AND SCIENCE

BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY OF VILLAGE GREEN

KEYS GATE CHARTER SCHOOL

MATER ACADEMY BAY ELEMENTARY

SOMERSET PREPARATORY ACADEMY SUNSET

LINCOLN-MARTI CHARTER SCHOOL HIALEAH CAMPUS

EXCELSIOR LANGUAGE ACADEMY OF HIALEAH

IMATER ACADEMY

ALPHA CHARTER OF EXCELLENCE

MIAMI COMMUNITY CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

SPORTS LEADERSHIP OF MIAMI CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (SOUTH HOMESTEAD)

KEYS GATE CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI COMMUNITY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

MIAMI ARTS CHARTER

MATER ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH



Here is the list of A schools:

AIR BASE K-8 CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION

EUGENIA B. THOMAS K-8 CENTER

BOB GRAHAM EDUCATION CENTER

NORMAN S. EDELCUP/SUNNY ISLES BEACH K-8

NORMA BUTLER BOSSARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BANYAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. MANUEL C. BARREIRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

AVENTURA WATERWAYS K-8 CENTER

RUTH K. BROAD BAY HARBOR K-8 CENTER

ETHEL KOGER BECKHAM K-8 CENTER

BENT TREE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BLUE LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CALUSA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GEORGE W. CARVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CLAUDE PEPPER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

COCONUT GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL GABLES PREPARATORY ACADEMY

CORAL PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL REEF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL TERRACE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CORAL WAY K-8 CENTER

CRESTVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CYPRESS K-8 CENTER

DEVON AIRE K-8 CENTER

MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS ELEM

AMELIA EARHART ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

EMERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

EVERGLADES K-8 CENTER

FAIRLAWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DANTE B. FASCELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FLAGAMI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HENRY M. FLAGLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FULFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HIALEAH GARDENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JACK DAVID GORDON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JOELLA GOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SPANISH LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GREENGLADE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHARLES R HADLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JOE HALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HIALEAH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

VIRGINIA A BOONE-HIGHLAND OAKS SCHOOL

ZORA NEALE HURSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

OLIVER HOOVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HOWARD DRIVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KENDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KENDALE LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KENWOOD K-8 CENTER

KEY BISCAYNE K-8 CENTER

LAKE STEVENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LEEWOOD K-8 CENTER

WILLIAM H. LEHMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TOUSSAINT L'OUVERTURE ELEMENTARY

LUDLAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FRANK CRAWFORD MARTIN K-8 CENTER

WESLEY MATTHEWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MEADOWLANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MELROSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ADA MERRITT K-8 CENTER

MIAMI GARDENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIAMI LAKES K-8 CENTER

NORTH BEACH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NORTH GLADE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

NORTH TWIN LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PALMETTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PALM SPRINGS NORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PINECREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

REDONDO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JANE S. ROBERTS K-8 CENTER

ROYAL GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROYAL PALM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GERTRUDE K. EDELMAN/SABAL PALM

SCOTT LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SEMINOLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DAVID LAWRENCE JR. K-8 CENTER

ERNEST R. GRAHAM K-8 ACADEMY

DR. CARLOS J. FINLAY ELEMENTARY

SOUTH POINTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

JOHN I. SMITH K-8 CENTER

SNAPPER CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

N DADE CENTER FOR MODERN LANGUAGE

SOUTH MIAMI K-8 CENTER

SOUTHSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SPRINGVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

E.W.F. STIRRUP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SUNSET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SUNSET PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TWIN LAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

VILLAGE GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

VINELAND K-8 CENTER

MAE M. WALTERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

HENRY S. WEST LABORATORY SCHOOL

WINSTON PARK K-8 CENTER

HERBERT A. AMMONS MIDDLE SCHOOL

ARVIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL

MIAMI ARTS STUDIO 6-12 AT ZELDA GLAZER

GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER MIDDLE SCHOOL

CUTLER BAY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

GLADES MIDDLE SCHOOL

HOWARD D. MCMILLAN MIDDLE SCHOOL

MIAMI LAKES MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIALEAH GARDENS MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOUTHWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOUTH MIAMI MIDDLE SCHOOL

W. R. THOMAS MIDDLE SCHOOL

LAMAR LOUISE CURRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

BIOTECH@RICHMOND HEIGHTS 9-12 HIGH SCHOOL

CENTER FOR INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION A CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATE SCHOOL

TERRA ENVIRONMENTAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE

MAST@FIU

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES-WOLFSON

YOUNG WOMENS PREPARATORY ACADEMY

SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES NORTH

DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE SENIOR HIGH

SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES - SOUTH

CORAL REEF SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

JOHN A. FERGUSON SENIOR HIGH

MAST ACADEMY

MEDICAL ACADEMY FOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (M.A.S.T.) @ HOMESTEAD

SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES

JOSE MARTI MAST 6-12 ACADEMY

ARTHUR AND POLLY MAYS CONSERVATORY OF THE ARTS

MIAMI LAKES EDUCATIONAL CENTER

MIAMI SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES HOMESTEAD

INTERNATIONAL STUDIES PREPARATORY ACADEMY

I PREPARATORY ACADEMY

BARBARA GOLEMAN SENIOR HIGH

NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS



Here is the list of 204 charter schools with an A grade:

MATER ACADEMY

MATER GARDENS ACADEMY

SOMERSET ACADEMY (SILVER PALMS)

PINECREST ACADEMY (SOUTH CAMPUS)

RENAISSANCE ELEMENTARY CHARTER SCHOOL

ACADEMIR CHARTER SCHOOL WEST

ARCHIMEDEAN ACADEMY

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER

PINECREST PREPARATORY ACADEMY

AVENTURA CITY OF EXCELLENCE SCHOOL

TRUE NORTH CLASSICAL ACADEMY

HIGHLY INQUISITIVE AND VERSATILE EDUCATION (HIVE) PREPARATORY SCHOOL

MATER ACADEMY OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

YOUTH CO-OP CHARTER SCHOOL

ISAAC: INTEGRATED SCIENCE AND ASIAN CULTURE ACADEMY

SOMERSET ACADEMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SOUTH MIAMI CAMPUS

PINECREST GLADES ACADEMY

DOWNTOWN DORAL CHARTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DORAL ACADEMY OF TECHNOLOGY

DORAL ACADEMY

MATER ACADEMY EAST CHARTER

MIAMI CHILDREN'S MUSEUM CHARTER SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY AT SILVER PALMS

SOMERSET ACADEMY KENDALL

SOMERSET GABLES ACADEMY

BRIDGEPREP ACADEMY INTERAMERICAN CAMPUS

BEN GAMLA CHARTER SCHOOL

LINCOLN-MARTI CHARTER SCHOOL LITTLE HAVANA CAMPUS

LINCOLN-MARTI SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL CAMPUS

ACADEMY FOR INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION CHARTER SCHOOL

MATER GROVE ACADEMY

MATER BRICKELL PREPARATORY ACADEMY

MATER ACADEMY MIAMI BEACH

PINECREST ACADEMY (NORTH CAMPUS)

PINECREST COVE ACADEMY

MATER ACADEMY AT MOUNT SINAI

SOMERSET ACADEMY BAY

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

ARCHIMEDEAN MIDDLE CONSERVATORY

MATER EAST ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

MATER ACADEMY CHARTER MIDDLE

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL (SOUTH HOMESTEAD)

IMATER ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

PINECREST ACADEMY CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

RENAISSANCE MIDDLE CHARTER SCHOOL

DORAL ACADEMY CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

MATER ACADEMY BAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

MATER ACADEMY LAKES MIDDLE SCHOOL

DOCTORS CHARTER SCHOOL OF MIAMI SHORES

MATER GARDENS ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

INTERNATIONAL STUDIES CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

MATER INTERNATIONAL PREPARATORY

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL SOUTH MIAMI CAMPUS

ASPIRA LEADERSHIP AND COLLEGE PREPARATORY ACADEMY

ACADEMIR CHARTER SCHOOL MIDDLE

JUST ARTS AND MANAGEMENT CHARTER MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY BAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

INTERNATIONAL STUDIES CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

DORAL PERFORMING ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT ACADEMY

MATER PERFORMING ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT ACADEMY

MATER ACADEMY LAKES HIGH SCHOOL

DORAL ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

PINECREST GLADES PREPARATORY ACADEMY MIDDLE HIGH SCHOOL

MATER ACADEMY EAST CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

SOMERSET ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

DOWNTOWN DORAL CHARTER UPPER SCHOOL

PINECREST PREPARATORY ACADEMY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL

LATIN BUILDERS ASSOCIATION CONSTRUCTION AND BUSINESS MANAGEMENT ACADEMY

YOUTH CO-OP PREPARATORY HIGH SCHOOL

CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL OF THE AMERICAS

IMATER PREPARATORY ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL

CITY OF HIALEAH EDUCATION ACADEMY

ARCHIMEDEAN UPPER CONSERVATORY



