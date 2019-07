Miami-Dade County celebrates improving school grades

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Public Schools is celebrating the release of the 2018-19 school grades from the Florida Department of Education.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement Thursday with members of the Miami-Dade County school board. For the second year in a row, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is an A-rated school district.

Carvalho also said there are no F-rated schools in Miami-Dade County. Earlington Heights Elementary School and five charter schools received a D grade. Eight schools received an incomplete.

The Florida Department of Education reported 63% of the schools in the state earned an A or a B grade.

The department also reported charter schools scored higher adding that about half of the charter schools earned an A grade this year.