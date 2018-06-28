Miami-Dade County Public School District rated 'A' for 2017-18 school year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade County Public School district made history this week by achieving a district-wide A grade for the 2017-18 school year by the Florida Department of Education.

This is the first time the school district has been rated an A since the start of the Florida School Performance Grades.

M-DCPS officials said this was also the second school year in a row where there were no F-rated traditional schools.

Higher percentages of Miami-Dade public schools also received A ratings in 2018 than all school districts statewide, including large Florida districts like Broward, Hillsborough, Duval, Palm Beach and Orange.

"This historic, record-setting news is a testament to the fortitude and focus of students, teachers, school and District leaders, support staff and every member of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools team," Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have the support and visionary leadership of our School Board and a group of talented professionals who I consider the best instructional staff in the nation – our teachers. They believe in the ability, potential, and learning capacity of every child. Today is a great day to celebrate in Miami-Dade."

School officials said 47 percent of all Miami-Dade public schools received A ratings this year, compared to 32 percent statewide.

According to a news release, 98 percent of M-DCPS schools are currently rated A, B or C.

"M-DCPS also received higher ratings than the state when examining the percentage of schools combined across A and B ratings; and across A, B, and C ratings," the news release stated.

Below is a list of statistics regarding M-DCPS’ performance this past school year:

• 49 percent of M-DCPS elementary schools, compared to 28 percent statewide.

• 40 percent of M-DCPS middle schools, compared to 33 percent statewide.

• 37 percent of M-DCPS senior high schools, compared to 32 percent statewide.

• 56 percent of M-DCPS combination grade schools, compared to 45 percent statewide.

The school grades are calculated by the Florida Department of Education based on up to 11 components, including student achievement and learning gains on statewide, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate.

