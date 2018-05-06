Mom gets degree after teen son killed while in college

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - While Sirena Harrell was in her second semester at Miami Dade College, her life was drastically changed after her son was shot and killed.

Her 15-year-old son, Isaiah Solomon, an innocent bystander, was caught in the crossfire while attending a wake for his 19-year-old cousin in August 2016.

Related Headline

Harrell buried her son and went back to class the following week.

"I know most people would think that I was crazy to continue with my education because that Saturday that I buried him, that following week I was back in school," she said.

Harrell graduated with highest honors and a 3.7 GPA. She wants pursue an English education and aspires to become a teacher one day.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.