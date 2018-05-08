Our Pride Academy students hold 'promposals' for dates ahead of the big dance

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Our Pride Academy in southwest Miami-Dade County aren't letting their developmental disabilities hold them back ahead of prom.

On Tuesday, Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright was at the school as the students were giddy with excitement after just getting proposed to by their prom dates.

"We've been together for 10 years. I just want to say to her that I love her, and I'm happy," one student, Joey Reyes, said.

The K-12 private school with adult programs serves students with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities.

Students have been planning their prom proposals for more than a week with the help of their teachers.

"There are many more abilities than there are perceived disabilities, and it's no different. We all have the same likes, wants and needs as anybody else, and this is just an opportunity to kind of say, 'Hey, what a great thing to do,'" Opa Works director Daniel Cartaya said.

School officials said many students see their friends at other schools doing elaborate prom proposals and this gives them a chance to be just like their friends.

"It's really a lovely thing for just about anybody, whether you have special needs or don't, and that's what we really try to do at Our Pride Academy," Cartaya said.

Some proposals didn't go exactly as planned and technical issues almost stopped the show, but one young man took it in stride.

"I can't wait for formal and I can't wait for everything," Joseph Pac said.

The school's prom is Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.