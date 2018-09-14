Palm Beach County mayor accuses school of sexism over daughter's ripped jeans

Palm Beach County Mayor Melissa McKinlay says her daughter was removed from classes for wearing ripped jeans at school.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The mayor of Palm Beach County is asking the school district to discipline an administrator who removed her daughter from classes for wearing ripped jeans and lectured her to consider male classmates' hormones when choosing her wardrobe.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Palm Beach County Mayor Melissa McKinlay said her daughter was sent to in-school suspension.

"So she missed an entire day of core classes and couldn't finish her quiz," McKinlay wrote.

McKinlay also posted a picture of her daughter's jeans, ripped at the knee.

"Perhaps she should have worn a different pair of jeans. But why should she have to worry about dressing a certain way to curtail a boy's potential behavior?" McKinlay wrote. "So, like, it's her fault if the boy touches her because of what she was wearing?"

McKinlay pointed out that boys who wear shorts are showing two knees. She called the man's comments to her daughter "girl shaming" and sexist and believes the administrator should be suspended.

McKinlay's daughter attends Forest Hill Community High School in West Palm Beach.

Principal Mary Stratos told the Palm Beach Post she'll investigate the administrator's alleged comments. She defended the school's dress code as gender-neutral.

