Police officers begin training sessions in Miami-Dade for upcoming school year

MIAMI - Police officers from across Miami-Dade County gathered Thursday at Miami Jackson Senior High School for the first of several training sessions ahead of the start of the new school year.

"Unfortunately, the reason we are coming together isn't that necessarily positive," Miami-Dade Schools police Chief Edwin Lopez said.

A part of the focus will center on schools that are getting a school resource officer come the first day of class.

The district has 350 school sites and still needs to figure out how to provide for some 70 schools that need an SRO.

"We've had to redeploy and reconfigure our own department internally to make sure all of our resources are deployed to school sites, or as many as possible," Lopez said.

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, lawmakers passed a law requiring every school to have a dedicated, full-time, armed person on campus.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is leaning on local agencies to make up for a shortfall of officers with the schools' police department.

"We assigned a whole unit," North Miami Beach police Sgt. Alex Morales said. "We have five officers and a sergeant assigned to the SRO program."

"The last thing we want is to do anything different than what school board police does, because it interrupts the efficient flow on how things are handled at the school," Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Earlier in the week, Broward County's first class of armed guardians took part in firearms training,

Unlike Miami-Dade, the Broward school district doesn't have its own police department.

Instead, it's hiring "guardians" with prior law enforcement or military experience.

"Different agencies are using different approaches to staff it," Lopez said. "Some are utilizing it on an overtime basis or an off-duty. Some are assigning full-time SROs as part of a regular shift to school sites."

