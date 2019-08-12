Police officers host back-to-school party for Liberty City students

MIAMI - With only days away from the end of their summer vacations, dozens of students attended a back-to-school party in Miami’s Liberty City.

Key Biscayne Police Department Chief Charles Press was determined to make sure that they were all prepared. Thanks to his foundation and the Miami Children's Initiative none of them left empty-handed.

"These kids are going to be ready for school like any other kid who’s got a million dollars in their pocket," Press said.

Officers who were volunteering handed out backpacks and other supplies during a party with games and food. The children also got free haircuts and styling. They also were able to get free checkups and vaccines.

Quanisha Williams, like other Liberty City mothers, said she was very grateful because her family wouldn't have been able to afford all of it.

"We don't really have anybody else looking out for us like that," Williams said.

Press said police officers from Miami-Dade, Surfside and Miami Beach joined his officers from Key Biscayne to volunteer for the event, which is one of many the foundation hosts every year.

Tyquarn Moss said the foundation's support has been life changing. Moss was among the 10 students sponsored to attend President Barack Obama's conference in San Francisco in February.

"I started thinking differently and move differently every day," Moss said.





