School safety to be discussed Wednesday night at Broward County forum

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - School safety will be the focus of a forum in Broward County on Wednesday night as more Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students continue to lead the discussion.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie will host a countywide forum to hear from parents and students.

The outcry from Stoneman Douglas students is leading the national conversation on gun control and rallying youth activists.

While some students have become household names as leaders of the #NeverAgain movement, there are more Stoneman Douglas students who want their voices to be part of the change.

"We have to come together and we have to fight this fight together, because if we don't fight it together then it'll die," student Kai Coerber said.

"No matter whether it's in a church or the street or in the school, an innocent life is an innocent life," another student, Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, said.

The forum is being held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Plantation High School.

