School says excessive cheering at graduation could cost you

GREENVILLE, S.C. - High schools across the county have long warned against excessive cheering at graduation ceremony. But one high school wants people who disrupt the proceedings to pay the price, specifically $1,030.

The Greenville (South Carolina) News recently reported that officials at Greenville High School warned parents about the fine during a presentation on the graduation ceremony.

"The Citation for Family Members yelling out is $1,030," read one of the slides during the assembly.

But when the newspaper investigated after complaints from parents, they discovered the slide was more scare tactic, than actually law.

The Greenville Police Department said it only becomes involved when people become extremely disruptive and do not leave when asked by arena staff.

"Screaming somebody's name or congratulating them, that's not a police matter," Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, spokesman for the police department, told the Greenville News. "We would only get involved when it's actually a criminal matter. As far as charging someone for yelling, we have not done that."

It's also unclear where the $1,030 figure came from.

This isn't the first time a school tried to get tough on excessive cheering.

In 2015, a police department at a Mississippi college charged three people with misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. Officials later dropped the charges after the story became national news with stories in The New York Times.

