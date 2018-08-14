FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - As the calls for Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie to be fired persist in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, some South Florida lawmakers are standing with the embattled head of the school district.

Florida Reps. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, and Bobby Dubose, D-Fort Lauderdale, organized a news conference Tuesday morning in support of Runcie.

About 25 people, including other state officials, business leaders and educators also joined Jones and Dubose for the #StandWithRuncie event outside the school district administration building.

Runcie has come under fire in the wake of an investigation that found that the district missed opportunities to help Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz before the shooting happened.

Supporters said Runcie is being used as a scapegoat and that he shouldn't be blamed for the Feb. 14 shooting.

Supporters touted Runcie's leadership and ability to help turn around failing schools in the last seven years he has been at the helm of Broward County Public Schools, and for encouraging diversity and inclusion.

"The superintendent is not the one who put that gun in this monster's hand," Jones said. "But the superintendent is the one who after these events happened came to ensure that we work as quickly as possible to bring resources to the students, to the families, to make sure that Broward County schools and the teachers know that we will be safe here."

Supporters said that Runcie has been working to help the community overcome the tragedy and to make sure that a shooting like the one in Parkland never happens again.

Parents and spouses of the 14 students and three staff members who were killed in the mass shooting aren't convinced, however, that Runcie and other school district leaders have what it takes to move the district forward in a positive direction at this point and ensure that all students and employees are safe at their schools.

Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina, 14, was killed in the shooting and who is now running for the District 8 seat on the Broward County School Board, spoke at another news conference last week, where he said other counties and school districts in Florida have stepped up far better than in Broward County to increase school security.

"Polk County acted quickly to enforce the Aaron Feiss guardian program. It had over 600 applicants. They've got two classes that have graduated and they'll have a guardian in every school in Polk County," Petty said.

He also credited Miami-Dade County Public Schools and M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho with seeking out law enforcement agencies to assist with school security.

"He pulled the mayors and chiefs of police out of every community in Miami-Dade County and he said, 'We have a responsibly to protect the children in our schools. We don't have the budget to do that ourselves in Miami-Dade schools, so we're going to look to you to help us solve that problem,'" Petty said.

The father of MSD shooting victim Meadow Pollack, 18, called Runcie a "flip-flopper" for his response to the mass shooting.

"From the beginning, the superintendent flip-flopped to the whole county in Broward. He was deceitful. There were school board meetings where he called it 'fake news' when people stood up and asked him about the crimes that 181958 committed," Andrew Pollack said, refusing to name the gunman. "He said 'fake news' when we asked him about the Promise program and then, only to find out a month later, he was in the Promise program and he never even showed up when he went into the Promise program."

The families of the Parkland school shooting victims have called for the community to vote out Broward County Public School leaders in the primary election.

