Miami-Dade's 2018 Teacher of the Year gets a $15,000 surprise

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School's Molly Winters Diallo, who teaches history and psychology, was surprised Monday with a $15,000 check.

"I have a passion for seeing my students succeed," said Winters Diallo, who has ben teaching for two decades.

She is one of five Miami-Dade County schools' Teacher of the Year finalists for 2019, and she was included on the heels of winning Teacher of the Year 2018.

"She has devoted her life and you can hear the students talk about her with love," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. "Beyond her expertise in teaching, is her heart, her passion, her compassion, her humanity, that every single day elevates the dignity that students represent in our community."

