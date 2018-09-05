Teachers demand to know more about student who brought gun to Miami-Dade school

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Public Schools teachers working at William H. Turner Technical Arts High School in Miami's West Little River neighborhood want to know more about a student's recent arrest on campus.

Several teachers, students and parents said administrators informed them of the arrest of an armed student, but they did not released the student's identity.

Several teachers feared the lack of information was putting their students in danger. One of the frightened teachers said, "What if [the student] was to come back in uniform and faculty and security did not know he had been removed?"

On Tuesday, Local 10 News got them some answers.

A school resource officer received a tip from a witness on Aug. 27 that a teenage boy was carrying a gun inside his camouflage Nike backpack.

The officer searched William H. Turner Technical Arts High School student Jocelin Marcelin, and reported finding a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in the junior's backpack.

The officer arrested Jocelin, who detectives believe is a gang member, just before students were dismissed that Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors later charged Jocelin with exhibiting a firearm on school property.

