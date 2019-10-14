This state now requires later start times for public schools

LOS ANGELES - Parents are applauding after California became the first state in the U.S. to mandate later start times at most of its public schools.

KABC reports Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation Sunday prohibiting middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and high schools before 8:30 a.m.

Middle schools in South Florida don't start until 9:10 a.m, but the bell rings at high schools in Miami-Dade as early as 7:20 a.m. and at 7:40 a.m. in Broward.

California made the move after medical studies showed children are healthier and perform better when school starts later.

According to research, teenagers need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night.

