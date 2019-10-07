Education

Threat prompts added security at Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy

Increased security comes after social media threat directed at Tamarac school

By John Hett - Digital Editor

TAMARAC, Fla. - Security was enhanced and classes remained as scheduled Monday following a threat made toward a school in Tamarac.

As a precaution, the Broward County Sheriff's Office and administrators from Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy increased police and personnel on the campus. The decision to enhance security came after officials were alerted of a threat made via social media toward the school.

The threat is being investigated by the BSO and Broward County Public School's Special Investigative Unit.

