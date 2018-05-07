University of Florida accused of racism after usher manhandles graduates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs witnessed the way dancing students were being treated at the commencement ceremony, but didn't think much of it until the videos went viral. It took him hours to issue an apology.

Oliver Telusma and Nafeesah Attah, both UF graduates, were on ABC News' "Good Morning America" Monday to talk about the way an usher yanked them off stage in front of Fuchs. They were among the students who celebrated their accomplishment by "strolling," a cultural tradition in historically black fraternities and sororities.

Attah said the usher's choice to grab them "was not arbitrary." She said it was contingent on race, because white students who were dancing were not perceived as a threat.

"In general, I don't think I've ever been handled in that manner, not even by my parents," Telusma said. "It's kind of embarrassing, kind of degrading."

Fuchs didn't acknowledge that the school had been "inappropriately aggressive" until after the Saturday ceremony. Fuchs did not identify the usher, but students were distributing the contact information of a UF lecturer on social media.

"I want to personally apologize for us doing that on behalf of myself and also the University of Florida," Fuchs said. He also tweeted that he was "reaching out to the students involved" to apologize.

Telusma said the hands-on removal process was so aggressive that he had to shove the usher in order to break free from his grip.

"The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation," Fuchs said.

