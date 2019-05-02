Video shows student kick officer at Homestead Senior High School

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A video shows a Homestead Senior High School student kicked an officer in the face Thursday.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police Department officer was responding to a report that five girls were fighting during lunch time, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

As he pinned a teenage girl who was laying face-down on the floor, a video shows another teenage girl tried to defend her. She first pushed the officer, but the officer didn't fall down. A man who appeared to be a teacher tried to hold the girl back, but she persisted.

The video shows she kicked the officer in the face as the school district employee pushed her away . John Shuster, a spokesman for the school district, said the officer was not hospitalized and when a man intervened and pushed her away, she kicked the officer in the face.

Sherrell Lee, the mother of the girl the officer was pinning down, said the girl who was trying to free her was a friend of hers. She was at the school demanding answers.

"My daughter comes to school, she is supposed to be safe," Lee said. "Where was the security? Where was everybody when [the fight] took place? Why did she get in trouble? Why would a police officer have my daughter on the ground and allow the other young lady to spit in her face?"

Four of the girls will face disciplinary action. The girl who was detained and the one who appeared to kick the officer will be charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

