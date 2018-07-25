Water is found buried in Mars, researchers say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Water, an essential to life as we know it, was found on Mars, scientists reported on Wednesday.

A study published in the journal Science shows findings of salty lake water increase the possibility of life on the planet.

The discovery was based on observations by a European Space Agency's orbiting Mars Express spacecraft. Researchers spent two years analyzing data to verify the nature of the substance.

Scientists still don’t know just how much or how deep the water is on the planet. The study says it could be an underground pool or just a layer of sludge.





