'Real Housewives' star offers 'sincere apologies' after Palm Beach arrest

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom after her Christmas Eve arrest.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - "Real Housewives of New York City" cast member Luann de Lesseps has apologized for her behavior that led to her Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach.

De Lesseps -- known as "The Countess" on the Bravo reality TV show -- faces charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and threatening a public servant.

"I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior," De Lesseps said on Twitter hours after her arrest. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions."

According to a Palm Beach police report, De Lesseps was trespassing in another guest's room at the Colony Hotel and refused to leave, locking herself in the bathroom.

Police said De Lesseps was slurring her speech and "appeared to be highly intoxicated." Police said she shoved an officer and slipped out of her handcuffs while in the back of his patrol car.

"I'm going to f---ing kill you," De Lesseps told the officer, according to the report.

De Lesseps, 52, was married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, granting her the courtesy title of "countess."

She forfeited the title when she married SmartSource CEO Thomas D'Agostino on Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach. They announced their divorce in August.

D'Agostino owns a home in Palm Beach County.

De Lesseps has appeared on the "Real Housewives of New York City," which chronicles the travails of some of the city's wealthy socialites, since its premiere in 2008. She is a former model and released a pop single called "Money Can't Buy You Class" in 2010.

Court records show that De Lesseps was released from jail on her own recognizance. She will be required to return to court Jan. 25.

