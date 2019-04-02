Entertainment

$1 Strawberry Margaritas with Twizzler straw at Applebee's in April

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - Applebee's is going all out for April by selling $1 Strawberry Margaritas all month long.

That's right, a margarita for a buck.

And as an added bonus, the "dollarita" as they're called, comes with a Twizzler straw. Can't beat that with a... uh, Twizzler.

The margarita is made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix, and is served on the rocks.

In a release announcing the delicious deal, Applebee's wanted to make sure that customers knew this was no April Fools' joke.

It's the real deal.

