2 little stars prepare for role in Broadway's 'Waitress'

FORT LAUDERDALE - Waitress, a Broadway musical based on the independent film of the same name, will feature two South Florida stars on the rise during the show's two-week run in Fort Lauderdale.

The two girls will perform with Desi Oakley as "Jenna." The waitress who works at Joe's Pie Dinner, struggles with an unplanned pregnancy, an abusive husband and an affair with her gynecologist.

"Jenna" finds joy in making her popular signature pies and in being a mother to "Lulu." The musical is touring the country, and will be casting two little girls for the role of "Lulu" in every city where they perform.

More than 40 girls auditioned for the role March 6 in Fort Lauderdale. The casting director chose 5-year-old Quinn and 4-year-old Autumn.

"I am feeling really good," Quinn said. "Yeah, I'm excited."

They are rehearsing to perform in eight shows, and they will have to be ready to be on stage from April 11-22 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

